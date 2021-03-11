Ag Law in the Field: Special use property tax valuation

Lots of important property tax deadlines are coming up next month. For an overview, check out this Ag Law in the Field podcast on special use tax valuation. Special use property tax valuation is an important consideration for rural Texas landowners. Hear about the different types of tax valuation options for people in agriculture, what is required to receive this special use valuation, the policy reasons behind the valuation, and what happens if land is taken out of the qualifying agricultural use. Click or tap here to listen…