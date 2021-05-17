Abbott appoints five To Texas Historical Commission

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Donna Bahorich and reappointed Jim Bruseth, Ph.D., John W. Crain, Renee Dutia, and Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association member Gilbert E. “Pete” Peterson, III to the Texas Historical Commission for terms set to expire on Feb. 1, 2025. The commission provides leadership and coordinates services to support projects commissioned by county historical commissions, historical societies, agencies and institutions interested in the preservation of archeological and historical heritage. The commission also acts as a clearinghouse and historical information center. Read more at gov.texas.gov…

