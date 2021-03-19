A letter from Texas Beef Council Executive Vice President Molly McAdams

Texas Beef Council Executive Vice President Molly McAdams takes a look back at the first quarter of 2021, her new role in the organization and where industry priorities are as the year takes shape. Consumer marketing, nutrition, producer communications have highlighted TBC’s activities as they look forward to tackling the challenges of today’s efforts to promote beef and the cattle industry. Read the full article at Texas Beef Checkoff…
 

