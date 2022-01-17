2022 Angus Women Connected application is now open

The American Angus Auxiliary invites women to attend the 2022 Angus Women Connected Conference March 23-25 at the Elms Hotel and Spa in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Applications close Jan. 23. Applicants will be notified of acceptance status no later than Feb. 15.



The Auxiliary will select twenty women, age twenty-one and over, to attend the biennial event, which aims to engage, empower and educate Angus women from diverse backgrounds. Attendees will engage in workshops, participate in networking activities, tour the American Angus Association office and hear from keynote speaker, Courtenay DeHoff.



The conference, lodging and meals are provided for participants at no cost thanks to the generous support of the Angus Foundation. Participants are responsible for the cost of their transportation to and from Excelsior Springs, MO, but group ground transportation for those flying to Kansas City International Airport (MCI) will be arranged.



Angus Women Connected is coordinated by the American Angus Auxiliary and funded by the Angus Foundation. Those who wish to apply for Angus Women Connected can find the application and more information about the event at http://www.angusauxiliary.com/about/women-connected.html.

– Written by Briley Richard, Angus Communications