2021 Foundation scholarship recipients announced

Source: Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Foundation

The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Foundation is proud to announce the selection of its 2021 Foundation scholarship recipients. Included in this year’s selection process is the inaugural recipient for the new Ranch Management and Veterinary Science Scholarship.

The TSCRF believes that providing students with the financial means to attend college and earn a degree in agricultural fields is central to its mission and valued deeply by the ranching community. The Foundation remains committed to assisting as many worthy students as possible and to encouraging the brightest and best students to dedicate their professional career to this industry that is so vital to American life.

Subsequently, the Foundation’s Scholarship Committee awards scholarships to deserving students who dream of working in the agricultural sector with majors that include Animal Science, Pre-Vet, Agribusiness, Range Management, and Wildlife Management, among other specialties. Scholarship recipients are selected on the basis of their interest in the industry, leadership in school and the community, academic achievement, and financial need.

Since 2004, the Foundation is honored to have awarded almost $777,000 in scholarships to deserving students pursuing degrees in agriculture or agriculture-related programs. This year, the foundation awarded 26 scholarships totaling $69,750.

This year’s scholarships include a new recipient of the 4-year Mary and Leonard Stiles Scholarship, (3) Large Animal Veterinary Scholarships given to fourth year students of Texas A&M’s College of Veterinary Medicine, (16) Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Foundation Scholarships, and (6) endowed scholarships which were established through a capital campaign initiative over the last few years.

Being awarded for the first time, the Ranch Management and Veterinary Science Scholarship was established in 2019 by a Southeast Texas ranching family to support students pursuing a degree plan that focuses on natural resource management or veterinary science with the intent to work with cattle and livestock. The inaugural, four-year scholarship was awarded to John Pennington III of Paradise, Texas, who is attending West Texas A&M University and studying Animal Science Pre-Vet.

Additionally, a family, foundation, and company each made gifts in support of the Foundation’s Scholarship Program and are presenting sponsors of nine of the 2021 TSCRF scholarships.

Altosid IGR is the presenting sponsor of Drew Cook of Temple (Texas A&M), Miles Mathis of Kingsville (Texas A&M), and Alexis Tillet of Randolph (Texas A&M). Altosid IGR is donating $10 to TSCRF for every ton of product sold through May 31.

Folsom Point Charities is the presenting sponsor of Cooper Ford of Weslaco (Texas A&M), Kylie King of Andrews (University TBD), Regan Lux of Schulenburg (Texas A&M), Beverly Whitaker of Flomot (University TBD) and Anndrea Wolf of Cuero (Texas A&M).

The Buck and Joline Wharton family is the presenting sponsor of Rylie Philipello of Bryan (Blinn College).

A complete list and photos of all the Foundations’ 2021 TSCRF Scholarship recipients, including our Large Animal Veterinary Scholarship recipients, are included with this release and are also available on the Museum and Foundation’s website at cattleraisersmuseum.org/current-scholarship-recipients-2021.

The Foundation is grateful for the support from so many in the cattle raisers community who have contributed to the scholarship program. Scholarship gifts of all levels are an investment in the lives of deserving young men and women of ability and determination and set an enduring example in doing something truly important for present and future generations.

If you would like to support the program that provides scholarships and encourages the brightest and best students to dedicate their career to this industry, visit cattleraisersmuseum.org or call 817.332.8551.

Scholarship applications for the 2022-2023 school year will be available on Monday,

September 6. To learn more about all of the Foundation’s scholarships and how to apply, visit cattleraisersmuseum.org/scholarships-awarded.