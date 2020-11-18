2020: Consumer’s holiday mindset during a pandemic

This time of year, shopping begins to ramp up and gatherings are top of mind, but with a year like no other, how will COVID-19 impact the holiday spirit? In an effort to understand this the National Cattleman’s Beef Association, on behalf of the Beef Checkoff, launched a consumer survey to better understand how the 2020 holiday season may be different than any other year. The survey data identified consumer behaviors and related marketing opportunities, and explains why you will be seeing a multi-touchpoint campaign during the holidays from Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. to support beef sales through this critical sales season. Read more in an article on BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com

