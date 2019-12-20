Willacy County dipping vat now open to the public

Source: Texas Animal Health Commission

The Willacy County dipping vat is now open and ready to receive cattle for fever tick treatment.

“The TAHC hopes the new dipping vat will provide cattlemen near, and within the Willacy County fever tick quarantine area, a convenient way to protect and treat their herds for fever ticks,” said Dr. Angela Daniels, assistant executive director for animal health programs, Texas Animal Health Commission. “We are excited to provide this additional service to the community, and we are thankful for the support of the county and local producers.

The vat is located at 25833 Zinnia County Road in Santa Monica, Texas, and dipping services will be provided by appointment only. To book an appointment, call 956-443-6609 during regular business hours.

When fever ticks are discovered in an area, cattle and other livestock are subject to prescribed and systematic treatment. Dipping vats are one of the treatment methods used by federal and state animal health officials to eradicate cattle fever ticks.

Dipping vats are elongated trenches with a drop-off entry on one end with a ramp at the exit end so that, once immersed or “dipped,” cattle can walk out of the vat. Dipping vats are filled with water-based solutions containing pesticides at concentrations sufficient to eliminate ticks.

For additional dipping vat locations in the Permanent Quarantine Zone (counties along the Texas-Mexico border) contact the USDA-APHIS Cattle Fever Tick Eradication Program at 956-726-2228. For information on dipping vats located outside the Permanent Quarantine Zone, contact the TAHC at 512-719-0700.

For more information about cattle fever ticks and the current situation, visit https://www.tahc.texas.gov/animal_health/feverticks-pests/#feverticks.