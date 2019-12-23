Why ecosystems and their management are the essence of land stewardship

Understanding ecosystems can lead to a greater appreciation and application of systems thinking — a holistic approach that focuses on the way that a system’s components are related or interconnected, and how the parts function as a whole. The more we use systems thinking in land stewardship and research, the more we can reduce the unintended consequences of management decisions on soil health and ecosystem services — the benefits we as humans gain from healthy ecosystems. Read more at the Noble Research Institute…