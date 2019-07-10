Weaner cattle need their own trainer

The most common weaning method in the United States beef industry is the abrupt removal of calves from cows at 5 to 8 months of age. Natural weaning in beef cattle, however, occurs later in life for a calf at 7 to 14 months of age. The immediate cessation of milk supply and complete maternal separation causes calves to exhibit stereotypical behaviors such as walking and vocalizing at weaning, which can negatively affect growth rate and contribute to the onset of diseases like bovine respiratory disease (BVD). The use of a trainer cow or social facilitator has been proposed as one method to reduce negative stereotypical weaning behaviors such as walking and increase calf eating behavior during weaning. –Ohio State University Beef Cattle Letter Read more… 

/ Livestock Management, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App

Share the Post

Related Posts

Last of Four Defendants Sentenced in Rusk County Cattle Theft
U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway; State Rep. Charlie Geren to Address Ranchers at Cattle Raisers Convention
TDA Market Recap, March 7, 2016
Noble Research Institute's Bill Buckner announces retirement
Forage Fax Weed of the Week: Crabgrass
James Lowe Donnell
Alfalfa County
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: