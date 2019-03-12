Use NOAA-NWS river flood forecast tools this spring

As spring unfolds around Texas, so does the rain. Making decisions on when to move cattle from flood-prone areas can take a bit of planning, so it helps to have flood forecast tools on hand. The National Weather Service (NWS) uses river forecast models to estimate the amount/level of water flowing through the U.S. rivers. These models estimate the amount of runoff a precipitation event generates, computes how the water will move downstream, and then predicts the flow of water at a given location throughout the forecast period, which is every six hours, out 3 to 5 days in many locations. 

Visit the following links for more information:

NWS Current Texas Rivers Condition Observation Map

NWS Texas River Forecast Map

or visit the National Weather Service Hydrologic Resources homepage at https://water.weather.gov/ahps/ for a full list of forecasts, maps and resources.

