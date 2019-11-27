USDA suspends timeline for transition to electronic ID for cattle, bison

Source: Texas Animal Health Commission

Last April, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced they would transition from metal identification tags to electronic identification tags in beef cattle, dairy cattle and bison. The previously announced transition dates have been suspended. The USDA is reviewing agency policy to determine how they will proceed with the timeline associated with the transition of visual to electronic official ID for cattle and bison. For USDA’s full statement, click here or see below.

What do you need to know about official ID?

Questions about the rollout should be directed to traceability@aphis.usda.gov

Official identification requirements for cattle and bison in Texas or entering Texas remain unchanged.

The USDA is allowing tag companies to continue manufacturing and selling metal NUES tags until further notice.

To prepare for any future tag requirement decisions, producers should make sure they have a Premises Identification Number (PIN) or Location Identification Number (LID). You can obtain a PIN or LID by contacting the TAHC Animal Disease Traceability team at animal_id@tahc.texas.gov or 512-719-0733.

Metal NUES Brucellosis vaccination tags for accredited veterinarians are still available from the USDA.

The Texas Animal Health Commission will keep producers and veterinarians updated when any decisions are made by the USDA.