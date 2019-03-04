USDA Livestock & Grain Market Weekly Texas Summary, March 2, 2019

Source: USDA Livestock & Grain Weekly Summary | March 4, 2019

Feeder steers and heifers sold mostly steady. Trade was very active on good demand. Receipts were heavy with yearlings coming off of wheat this time of year. Slaughter cows sold $5 to $10 higher. Slaughter bulls not well tested. Alfalfa sold steady to instances $5 lower. Coastal Bermuda sold steady to firm due to demand and freight. In the Texas High Plains grain markets the bulk of bids were 3 to 22 cents lower on grain sorghum; mostly 3 to 15 cents lower on wheat; 2 to 19 cents lower on corn. Some elevators have begun to roll in to the May bids thus the reason for the larger range in prices.

