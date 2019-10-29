USDA halts animal ID plan

USDA’s Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced Friday, Oct. 25 it has suspended its plan to phase-in the use of electronic ID (RFID) tags for cattle and bison. APHIS said in a statement the policy shift was in response to executive orders that have highlighted the need for transparency and communication of issues “before placing any new requirements on American farmers and ranchers.” Despite the executive orders withdrawing the ADT plan, APHIS acknowledged the continuing need for a national animal ID plan. –Drovers Read more…
 

/ Animal Health, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App

