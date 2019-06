USDA farm bill implementation progress update

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced on June 26 an update on the implementation status of the 2018 Farm Bill. The farm bill was signed into law on Dec. 20, 2018, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) promptly began implementing key programs. In addition, USDA held several listening sessions with stakeholders and the public specific to each agency’s respective mission areas. Read more…