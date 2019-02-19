USDA AMS Market Recap, Week Ending Feb. 16, 2019

Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers sold mostly steady to 1.00 lower. Demand moderate for feeder cattle. Weather continues dry. Slaughter cows and bulls mostly steady. Trade fairly active. All hay classes sold steady to instances firm on light to moderate supply and moderate to good demand. In the Texas High Plains grain markets the bulk of bids were mostly unchanged on grain sorghum; mostly 3 to 6 cents lower on wheat; mostly unchanged cents lower on corn.

