US corn crop getting bigger, USDA says

On Thursday, the USDA dropped its U.S. soybean crop size estimate, while corn jumped up. As a result, the CME Group’s farm markets diverged. At midsession, the December corn futures are 10¢ lower at $3.84¼. March corn futures are 9¼¢ lower at $3.96¾. November soybean futures are 7½¢ higher at $9.30½, and January soybean futures are 6¾¢ higher at $9.44½. Read more at Successful Farming…