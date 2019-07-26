TX & OK Weekly Hay Report, 7-26-19

Weekly Texas Hay Report, July 26, 2019 (Scroll down for OK)

Source: USDA AMS

Texas hay trades were mostly steady to $5 higher. Movement was light to moderate with producers cutting second to third cuttings and dairies and feedyards assessing their supplies. Demand good even with large supplies and quality issues forecasted in some areas. In the Panhandle, rained on hay is very much a concern. Morning dew with temps in the 60s and 70s in the morning noticed by producers in the North, Central, and East. Concerns over bermudagrass quality and assessing manure/fertilizer application are experienced in those regions.

The Texas Department of Agriculture has a Hay Hotline set up for buyers and sellers looking for hay or grazing; the number is 1-512-787-9966.

Panhandle/High Plains

– Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Premium to Supreme: 245.00- 265.00; Good to Premium: 210.00-235.00. Rained on 185.00-195.00 Small bales: Delivered: Premium: 272.00, 8.25 per bale.

– Ground Alfalfa: Delivered to feedlots: Avg 199.00-205.00. Calf 210.00-215.00. Rained on 195.00 Coastal Bermuda: Large Bales: Delivered: Premium to Supreme: 190.00-200.00; Good to Premium: 150.00-160.00.

– Wheat: Large Bales: Delivered: 140.00-200.00. Rained on 95.00- 130.00.

– CRP: Large Bales: Delivered: 85.00-100.00

– Cotton Burrs: Delivered: 90.00-100.00.

Far West Texas/Trans Pecos

– Alfalfa: Small Squares: Delivered local or FOB: Premium to Supreme 290.00-330.00, 10.00-11.00 per bale.

– Large Squares: FOB: Premium to Supreme 260.00-275.00; Good to Premium 245.00-260.00.

North, Central, and East Texas

– Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Premium to Supreme 255.00- 260.00.

– Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Good to Premium 297.00-330.00, 9.00-10.00 per bale.

– Large Rounds: FOB: Good to Premium 120.00-140.00, 60.00-75.00 per roll; Fair to Good 90.00-120.00, 45.00-60.00 per bale.

South Texas

– Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Good to Premium 264.00-297.00, 7.00-10.50 per bale; Fair to Good 165.00-264.00 5.00-8.00 per bale.

– Large Rounds: FOB and delivered locally: Good to Premium 100.00- 140.00, 45.00-80.00 per roll.

Hay Quality Designation’s physical descriptions

-Supreme: Very early maturity, pre bloom, soft fine stemmed, extra leafy. Factors indicative of very high nutritive content. Hay is excellent color and free of damage.

-Premium: Early maturity, i.e., pre-bloom in legumes and pre head in grass hays, extra leafy and fine stemmed-factors indicative of a high nutritive content. Hay is green and free of damage.

-Good: Early to average maturity, i.e., early to mid-bloom in legumes and early head in grass hays, leafy, fine to medium stemmed, free of damage other than slight discoloration.

-Fair: Late maturity, i.e., mid to late-bloom in legumes, head-in grass hays, moderate or below leaf content, and generally coarse stemmed. Hay may show light damage.

-Utility: Hay in very late maturity, such as mature seed pods in legumes or mature head in grass hays, coarse stemmed. This category could include hay discounted due to excessive damage and heavy weed content or mold. Defects will be identified in market reports when using this category.

Oklahoma Weekly Hay Report, July 25, 2019

Source: USDA AMS

Hay trade in Oklahoma has slowed down across much of the state. Cooler than average weather has swept across the trade area bringing much wanted relief from last week’s triple digits temps. Prices were mostly steady, movement has slowed down. Heavy supply of alfalfa suitable for feed yards is readily available causing a lower demand from buyers. Demand is extremely light. High temperatures have made for lush pastures but moisture is needed.

Market News continues to maintain an online hay directory for both in- state and out-of-state hay producers. The directories are on the ODAFF homepage at http://www.oda.state.ok.us. Producers wishing to list hay are encouraged to call at 1-405-232-5425 or email OklahomaCity.LPGMN@usda.gov.



Alfalfa

Central Oklahoma: Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Premium to Supreme: 257.00-263.00; Good to Premium: 210.00. Large Rounds: Average 127.00. FOB: Good quality Alfalfa 180.00 per ton.

Eastern Oklahoma: No trades reported.

Western Oklahoma: Ground Alfalfa: Delivered to feedlots: Avg 120.00. Grass Hay

Central Oklahoma: Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Good 5.50-6.00 per bale. Out of the barn 8.00. Bermuda: Large Squares 5X6: FOB: Moderate to Good 70.00-80.00 per bale. Large Rounds: FOB and delivered: Good 115.00-120.00, 50.00-55.00 per roll.

Western Oklahoma: No trades reported.

Eastern Oklahoma: Large Rounds: Delivered: Average 120.00-125.00, 50.00-55.00 per roll. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB unless otherwise noted.

Oklahoma Dept of AG-USDA Market News, Oklahoma City, OK Telephone (405)232-5425 Market Recording 405-621-5533 Internet: http://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreport/ok_gr310.txt