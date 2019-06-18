TTU lauds vet school funding initiative

Texas Tech University officials are lauding the state’s appropriation of operational funding for the School of Veterinary Medicine, clearing the way for the first such venue in more than a century. Officials said the biennial state budget signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday included $17.35 million earmarked to get the school up and running, noting language directs the university to use funds to initiate curriculum design and development, faculty recruitment and other processes necessary to attain accreditation of the program. –Amarillo Globe-News Read more…