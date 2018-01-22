TSCRA Statement on Supreme Court Water Ruling

FORT WORTH, Texas — Richard Thorpe, president of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) issued the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the proper venue for challenges to the 2015 Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule:

“We applaud the U.S. Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling that challenges to the Obama-era WOTUS rule belong in federal district courts, not federal appeals courts,” said Richard Thorpe, president of TSCRA. “This decision not only maintains the integrity of our judicial system, but ensures that challenges will first be weighed by courts closer to the people and communities they effect.

“The so-called WOTUS rule has already been withdrawn by the EPA, but the ruling sets a sound precedent for future challenges to over-reaching federal rules.”

###