TSCRA NEWS RELEASE: Authorities Seeking Information on Calves Shot and Equipment Stolen in Coleman County

For Immediate Release:

November 8, 2016

Contact: Laramie Adams

512-922-7328

Coleman, Texas – Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger

Joe Roberts and Coleman County authorities are seeking information regarding 8 head of calves shot in pastures in the Novice, Texas area. Authorities are also requesting assistance from anyone with information regarding a case where two skid steer loaders and a gooseneck trailer were stolen from properties in Coleman County.

Roberts reported eight calves each weighing 450 to 600 pounds were shot in pastures around County Road 419 and County Road 484 in the Novice, Texas area sometime between Oct. 20 and Nov. 2.

Roberts said in addition to the investigation regarding the calves that were shot, there is another case in Coleman County regarding the theft of ranching equipment. Two skid steer loaders and a gooseneck trailer were stolen from properties near Coleman, Texas sometime between Oct. 28 and Nov. 3.

Missing is a gray and yellow New Holland skid steer loader model L218, VIN # NEM485470; a yellow 2012 Caterpillar skid steer loader, model 279C, VIN # 0MBT02737; and a black dovetail 40-foot gooseneck Pro-Trak trailer, Texas license plate 505455H, VIN #5BNDG4027XC001078.

Anyone with further information regarding these cases should contact TSCRA’s Operation Cow Thief hotline at 888-830-2333 or call Special Ranger Roberts at 325-669-1427. A cash reward up to $1,000 may be paid to individuals who can provide useful information leading to the arrest and indictment of suspect(s). Individuals reporting information may choose to remain anonymous.

###

TSCRA has 30 special rangers stationed strategically throughout Texas and Oklahoma who have in-depth knowledge of the cattle industry and are trained in all facets of law enforcement. All are commissioned as Special Rangers by the Texas Department of Public Safety and/or the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

TSCRA is a 139-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,000 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 50,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, but throughout the Southwest.