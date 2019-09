TSCRA member finds historic convention pin on ranch

TSCRA Member Will Hodges called to let us know about a bit of history he and his son found on their ranch. The inscription reads “1902 Cattle Raisers’ Ass’n Convention, Fort Worth, Texas March 13-15.” More than 100 years later, TSCRA still holds their annual convention in March. We’d like to thank Mr. Hodges for sharing a picture of his find with us! If you’re curious about more information on the history of TSCRA, click here.