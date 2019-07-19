TSCRA Legislative Roundup: USMCA, hearing testimony and Kolkhorst appreciation

TSCRA government and public affairs efforts in Washington continue to focus on Congressional ratification of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA). There is optimism that the measure will be introduced in September and passed before the end of the year.

As reported earlier this week, TSCRA director Kelley Sullivan Georgiades testified before the U.S. House Subcommittee on Livestock and Foreign Agriculture. The bulk of her testimony focused on the importance of international trade, and ratification of USMCA. View a video of the full testimony at https://youtu.be/Z5NuaeP2aKE?t=4486.

TSCRA leaders and staff also hosted a dinner this week in appreciation of State Senator Lois Kolkhorst (R-Brenham). Sen. Kolkhorst has been an ardent supporter of Texas cattle producers and a champion of private property rights. In the last legislative session, she carried major eminent domain reform legislation that was heavily supported by TSCRA.