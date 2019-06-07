TSCRA Legislative Roundup: Trade talks

Friday TSCRA government affairs staff will be hosting a delegation from Australia to discuss a variety of issues, including trade and common challenges shared by cattle producers in both countries.

Next week we will be in Galveston for the TSCRA Summer Meeting, where we will be speaking and providing updates on legislation passed during the Texas Legislative session. Topics will range from property rights, taxes, water, wildlife and more. There’s still time to register to attend, and we look forward to seeing you there! More information is available at http://tscra.org/summermeeting.

In Washington, the TSCRA government and public affairs office is working on trade issues, including approval of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which is proposed to replace NAFTA. Trade will also be a topic of discussion at the upcoming TSCRA Summer Meeting.

More immediately, U.S. and Mexican negotiators are trying to strike a deal on a plan to address migrants passing through Mexico to avoid tariffs on Mexican products. We are hopeful for a quick resolution to avoid retaliation from Mexico, likely to be aimed at U.S. ag products, and that could hamper efforts to pass USMCA.