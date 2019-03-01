TSCRA Legislative Roundup: SB 421 Gets Public Hearing Date

It was announced late Thursday that the Senate State Affairs Committee will hear public testimony on S.B. 421 Monday, March 4, at 9:00 a.m.

S.B. 421 by Senator Lois Kolkhorst represents a significant improvement to current eminent domain laws in Texas and is heavily supported by TSCRA and other landowner organizations.

If you have had experience with pipeline or transmission line companies using eminent domain on your property, now is a great time to get involved. If you are able, please come to Austin to testify before the committee and explain why there needs to be more transparency, fairness and accountability in the current process.

Again, the hearing will be Monday, March 4, at 9 a.m. in the Senate Chamber at the Texas State Capitol. For a primer on how to go about testifying from the Texas Tribune, click here.

