TSCRA Legislative Roundup for Nov. 22, 2019

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association government and public affairs staff met with several political candidates throughout the week in advance of the 2020 elections. The deadline to file to run for elected office is Dec. 9, 2019. After the filing deadline has passed, Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Political Action Committee Trustees and staff will begin the process of creating voting recommendations for the 2020 primary election in March.

Association staff were also back in the Texas Capitol this week meeting with legislative staff to discuss issues of importance to Texas cattle producers. The two biggest topics of interest were fake meat and eminent domain.

Thursday, association leaders participated in an agriculture roundtable with officials from Region 6 of the Environmental Protection Agency. They discussed agency rules and regulations impacting beef producers and ways to increase collaboration between ranchers and the EPA.

On the national front, House Democratic leaders have remained positive about the possibility of passing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement but also said the approval vote could stretch into 2020. TSCRA is continuing to urge passage as soon possible, in 2019, so elections do not get in the way of passage next year.