TSCRA Govt Affairs Roundup: Cattlemen at the Capitol

This week TSCRA leaders and staff descended on Austin for our Cattlemen at the Capitol event. The event is held every other February during the Texas Legislative Session and provides an opportunity for TSCRA’s officers and committee members to visit with legislators about important issues. The discussion this year centered on eminent domain, the association’s only legislative priority for 2019.

During the event, TSCRA leaders and staff met with Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and staff from Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s office. They also met with more than 60 legislators throughout the day and received overwhelmingly positive feedback on eminent domain reform efforts.

In other eminent domain news, negotiations led by Rep. DeWayne Burns on his legislation, H.B. 991, also continued this week. The Senate companion, S.B. 421 by Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, was referred to the Senate State Affairs Committee this week.