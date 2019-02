TSCRA Crime Watch: Calves missing in East Texas

TSCRA Special Ranger Bo Fox, District 12 in northeast Texas, reports 2 calves missing from a property near Alba in Wood County. Last seen on Feb. 1, were a black calf approximately 4 months old with an orange tag

#9440 in right ear; and a red calf approximately 4 months old with an orange tag #9515 tag in right ear. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Fox at 903-348-9638.