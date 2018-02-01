TSCRA Applauds Delay of Waters of the United States Rule

FORT WORTH, Texas — Richard Thorpe, president of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) issued the following statement following the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) decision to delay implementation of the 2015 Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule for two additional years:

“We applaud the EPA and Administrator Pruitt for their action to formally delay the overreaching Obama-era WOTUS rule. The delay will give administration officials time to craft a new version of the rule. We look forward to working with EPA to ensure the replacement does not harm the men and women who raise our beef like its predecessor would have.”

###