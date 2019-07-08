Texas Weekly Recap, July 6 2019

Source: USDA

Current FOB sales of steers and heifers sold steady to 3.00 higher on light comparable sales. Trade activity and demand were moderate on a shortened holiday week. Slaughter cows and bulls not tested this week. In the Texas High Plains grain markets the bulk of bids were mostly 3 to 9 cents higher on grain sorghum; mostly 1 to 6 cents higher on wheat; mostly 2 to 7 cents higher on corn. Some elevators have rolled to the September bids.

To read the full report click here to see below.

LSWTXRECAP

/ Feed & Forage, Market News, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App

Share the Post

Related Posts

Russell Dean Pettit
Transitioning cropland to pastureland in Rolling Plains requires multi-year planning
Managing new herd sires
Weekly Texas Hay Report for Jan. 11, 2019
Panhandle elk tests positive for CWD
Panel examines use of Census of Agriculture
Breaking down recent Congressional action on ELDs and Hours of Service
Livestock Wx for Nov. 7, 2018: What’s a Modoki El Niño?
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: