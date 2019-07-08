Texas Weekly Recap, July 6 2019

Source: USDA

Current FOB sales of steers and heifers sold steady to 3.00 higher on light comparable sales. Trade activity and demand were moderate on a shortened holiday week. Slaughter cows and bulls not tested this week. In the Texas High Plains grain markets the bulk of bids were mostly 3 to 9 cents higher on grain sorghum; mostly 1 to 6 cents higher on wheat; mostly 2 to 7 cents higher on corn. Some elevators have rolled to the September bids.

