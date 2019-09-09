Texas Weekly Markets Recap, Sept. 9, 2019

Source: USDA Economics, Statistics and Market Information System

Sept. 9, 2019

Feeder steers and heifers sold mostly steady. Trade activity was light to moderate on moderate demand for a shortened week due to Labor Day. Slaughter cows and bulls sold $1 to $3 lower. Hay trades were mostly steady. Trading activity and hay demand remain good as producers are beginning to supplement livestock. In the Texas High Plains grain markets the bulk of bids were mostly 1 to 6 cents lower on grain sorghum unchanged to 5 cents lower on wheat; mostly 2 to 4 cents lower on corn. Most elevators have rolled to the December bids. Click or tap here to read the full report or see below.