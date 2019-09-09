Texas Weekly Markets Recap, Sept. 9, 2019 

Source: USDA Economics, Statistics and Market Information System

Sept. 9, 2019

Feeder steers and heifers sold mostly steady. Trade activity was light to moderate on moderate demand for a shortened week due to Labor Day. Slaughter cows and bulls sold $1 to $3 lower. Hay trades were mostly steady. Trading activity and hay demand remain good as producers are beginning to supplement livestock. In the Texas High Plains grain markets the bulk of bids were mostly 1 to 6 cents lower on grain sorghum unchanged to 5 cents lower on wheat; mostly 2 to 4 cents lower on corn. Most elevators have rolled to the December bids. Click or tap here to read the full report or see below.

LSWTXRECAP

 

 

/ Business, Market News, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App

Share the Post

Related Posts

Bill seeks to extend H-2A program to all agriculture operations
New POSTED video: Live from Estelline, Texas
TDA Market Recap, May 13, 2013
Tri-lateral meeting held to discuss NAFTA
Big Bend mule deer restoration effort advancing with partners
US Drought Monitor and Summary, Jan. 25, 2019
Beltway Beef: Forget spring, it's farm bill season
TSCRA Crime Watch: 5 black heavy bred cows missing in East Texas – CANCELLED
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

[addthis tool=”addthis_inline_follow_toolbox”]