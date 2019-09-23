Texas Weekly Markets Recap, Sept. 23, 2019

Source: USDA

Feeder steers and heifers sold $1 to $5 higher. Trade was moderate on good demand. Heavy rainfall to end the week was a welcomed sight as most producers have planted their winter wheat crops. Fleshy slaughter cows $1 higher; lean slaughter cows and bulls $1 to $2 lower. Most hay trades were steady with instances of Alfalfa $5 lower. In the Texas High Plains grain markets the bulk of bids were mostly 3 to 4 cents lower on grain sorghum; mostly 2 to 2 cents lower on wheat; mostly 1 to 2 cents lower on corn. Most elevators have rolled to the December bids.