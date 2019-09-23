Texas Weekly Markets Recap, Sept. 23, 2019

Source: USDA

Feeder steers and heifers sold $1 to $5 higher. Trade was moderate on good demand. Heavy rainfall to end the week was a welcomed sight as most producers have planted their winter wheat crops. Fleshy slaughter cows $1 higher; lean slaughter cows and bulls $1 to $2 lower. Most hay trades were steady with instances of Alfalfa $5 lower. In the Texas High Plains grain markets the bulk of bids were mostly 3 to 4 cents lower on grain sorghum; mostly 2 to 2 cents lower on wheat; mostly 1 to 2 cents lower on corn. Most elevators have rolled to the December bids.

LSWTXRECAP(1)

 

/ Feed & Forage, Natural Resources, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App, Weather

Share the Post

Related Posts

Scientists seek public assistance in tackling rose rosette disease
Hennessey Livestock Auction
Red meat export volume fairly steady in January
Cattle Raisers Urge Congress to Streamline Endangered Species Act
Legislators consider ways to stop feral hogs
New science shows benefits of grazing native warm-season grasses
Authorities Searching for Suspects Involved in Calf Shootings
Cow-Calf Corner: Fall cattle and beef markets; Get bulls ready for the fall breeding season
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

[addthis tool=”addthis_inline_follow_toolbox”]