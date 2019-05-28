Texas Weekly Markets Recap, May 25, 2019

Source: USDA Livestock & Grain Market News | May 25, 2019

Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers sold steady to $4 higher. Trade activity and demand were moderate. Thunderstorms across the Panhandle has brought plenty of rainfall throughout the week but dodging hail and tornado threats. Slaughter cows and bulls steady to $1 lower.

Hay traded fully steady on light to moderate demand. In the Texas High Plains grain markets the bulk of bids were mostly 25 to 27 cents higher on grain sorghum; mostly 17 to 20 cents higher on wheat; mostly 14 to 15 cents higher on corn.

Click or tap here to read the full report, including data and graphs.

