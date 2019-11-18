Texas Weekly Market Recap, Nov. 18, 2019

Source: USDA Livestock & Grain Market News, Amarillo | Nov. 18, 2019

Yearling steers and heifers sold mostly steady to instances $3 lower. Lightweight calves going back on wheat pastures sold with a higher undertone. Trade was fairly active on moderate to good demand. Slaughter cows and bulls $1 to $2 higher. Trade fairly active. Demand fairly good. Hay trades were steady on good demand and moderate to active trading activity. In the Texas High Plains grain markets the bulk of bids were 7 to 8 cents lower on grain sorghum; 5 to 6 cents lower on wheat; 4 to 5 cents lower on corn.

