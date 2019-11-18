Texas Weekly Market Recap, Nov. 18, 2019 

Source: USDA Livestock & Grain Market News, Amarillo | Nov. 18, 2019

Yearling steers and heifers sold mostly steady to instances $3 lower. Lightweight calves going back on wheat pastures sold with a higher undertone. Trade was fairly active on moderate to good demand. Slaughter cows and bulls $1 to $2 higher. Trade fairly active. Demand fairly good. Hay trades were steady on good demand and moderate to active trading activity. In the Texas High Plains grain markets the bulk of bids were 7 to 8 cents lower on grain sorghum; 5 to 6 cents lower on wheat; 4 to 5 cents lower on corn.  

Click here to read the full report or see below.

LSWTXRECAP
/ Market News, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App

Share the Post

Related Posts

10 family fishing ideas for spring break in Texas
Crime Watch: Bull missing in East Texas
It's what's for dinner: Crock pot roast
New case of CWD confirmed in captive deer release site
Know your plants to prevent overgrazing on native range
Forage Fax: Spring is here
Cattle Raisers Insurance staff available to answer open enrollment questions
Reward Offered in Vernon College Theft Case
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

[addthis tool=”addthis_inline_follow_toolbox”]