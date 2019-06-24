Texas Weekly Market Recap, June 24, 2019

Source: USDA Market News | June 24, 2019

Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers started the week off with a lower undertones at auctions but by the end of the week yearlings sold steady to 3.00 higher. Trade was fairly active on moderate to good demand. Summer has official begun with temperatures reaching triple digits. Slaughter cows and bulls 1.00-2.00 lower except instances high dressing kinds sold steady. Hay traded mostly steady on light to moderate movement. Excessive rain continues to be the story in the hay market across most of the state. In the Texas High Plains grain markets the bulk of bids were mostly 12 to 15 cents lower on grain sorghum; mostly to 8 to 9 cents lower on wheat’ mostly 8 to 25 cents lower on corn. Some elevators are beginning to move basis from July to future contract months on corn and milo.

Click or tap here to read the full report to scroll below.