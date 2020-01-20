Texas Weekly Market Recap, Jan. 20, 2020 

Source: USDA Market News

Compared to last week, yearling steers and heifers weighing over 700 pounds sold $2 to $4 lower; steers and heifers weighing under 700 pounds sold steady to $3 higher. Trade was fairly active on moderate demand. Icy road conditions with more chances of rain and snow to end the work week. Feedlots are mostly full and watching increasing corn prices. Slaughter cows and bulls steady. Hay trades were mostly steady to firm. In the Texas High plains grain markets the bulk of bids were 3 to 4 cents higher on grain sorghum;  4 to 5 cents higher on wheat; and 2 to 3 cents higher on corn.

