Texas Weekly Hay Report, 6-21-19

Hay traded mostly steady on light to moderate movement. Excessive rain continues to be the story in the hay market across most of the state. Farmers in the North, Central, and East areas are up to 3 weeks behind getting into the fields due to rains and flooding. A small harvesting window has opened in the Panhandle and Southern regions. Pastures continue to be in good condition, which has eliminated the need for supplemental feeding for livestock out on grass. Coastal Bermuda producers in the East have rye in some of their coastal due to delayed cutting. -USDA Market NewsRead more…