Texas Weekly Hay Report, 6-21-19

Hay traded mostly steady on light to moderate movement. Excessive rain continues to be the story in the hay market across most of the state. Farmers in the North, Central, and East areas are up to 3 weeks behind getting into the fields due to rains and flooding. A small harvesting window has opened in the Panhandle and Southern regions. Pastures continue to be in good condition, which has eliminated the need for supplemental feeding for livestock out on grass.  Coastal Bermuda producers in the East have rye in some of their coastal due to delayed cutting. -USDA Market NewsRead more…

/ Feed & Forage, Market News, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App

Share the Post

Related Posts

Farm and ranchland leases offer protection for landowners, tenant
APHIS to lead 'nationally coordinated program' to manage feral swine
TSCRA leaders meet new Texas Congressman
Think weed control now
This week's Summer Sale: Khaki mesh-back cap
TSCRA Cattlemen’s Column: A Sure-Fire Solution to America’s Job Problem
New year bringing uncertainty and potential volatility to the beef marketplace
BSE crisis averted – thanks, beef checkoff
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: