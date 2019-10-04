Texas Weekly Hay Report, 10-4-19

Source: USDA Market News

All hay classes traded mostly steady to firm with few sales 10.00 higher. Trade activity was moderate to good with

producers making room for more inventory. Quality of hay very good for some producers while others continue battling weeds and army worms with spraying procedures. Moisture remains spotty with reports of up to six

inches for some producers but severe drought and wind for others. Coastal Bermuda producers in North and East Texas waiting for hay to dry back up from rainfall. Prices for hay and pellets quoted per ton except where noted.

The Texas Department of Agriculture has a Hay Hotline set up for buyers and sellers looking for hay or grazing; the number is 1-512-787-9966.

Panhandle/High Plains

Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Premium to Supreme: 240.00-270.00; Good: 175.00-195.00.

Small bales: Delivered: Premium: 272.00, 8.25 per bale.

Ground Alfalfa: Delivered to feedlots: Avg 195.00-210.00. Calf 225.00-245.00.

Coastal Bermuda: Large Bales: Delivered: Premium to Supreme: 140.00-160.00.

Wheat: Large Bales: Delivered: Beardless 200.00-220.00. Bearded 115.00-130.00. Rained on 90.00-100.00.

Wheat Straw: Large Bales: Delivered: 95.00-110.00.

Cotton Burrs: Ground and Delivered 90.00-100.00.

Sorghum: Large Bales: Delivered: Ground 125; Green 150.00; brown 95-105.

CRP: Large Bales: Delivered: 80.00-85.00.

Far West Texas/Trans Pecos

Alfalfa: Small Squares: Delivered local or FOB: Premium to Supreme290.00-330.00, 10.00-11.00 per bale.

Large Squares: FOB: Premium to Supreme 245.00-265.00.

North, Central, and East Texas

Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Premium to Supreme 255.00-270.00.

Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Good to Premium 7.00-10.00 per bale.

Large Rounds: FOB: Good to Premium 160.00; 50.00-80.00 per roll.

South Texas

Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Good to Premium 7.00-9.00 per bale.

Large Rounds: FOB and delivered locally: Good to Premium 120.00-160.00, 50-80.00 per roll; Fair or Grass mix 100.00-110.00, 50.00 per roll.

Hay Quality Designation’s physical descriptions

-Supreme: Very early maturity, pre bloom, soft fine stemmed, extra leafy. Factors indicative of very high nutritive content. Hay is excellent color and free of damage.

-Premium: Early maturity, i.e., pre-bloom in legumes and pre head in grass hays, extra leafy and fine stemmed-factors indicative of a high nutritive content. Hay is green and free of damage.

-Good: Early to average maturity, i.e., early to mid-bloom in legumes and early head in grass hays, leafy, fine to medium stemmed, free of damage other than slight discoloration.

-Fair: Late maturity, i.e., mid to late-bloom in legumes, head-in grass hays, moderate or below leaf content, and generally coarse stemmed. Hay may show light damage.

-Utility: Hay in very late maturity, such as mature seed pods in legumes or mature head in grass hays, coarse stemmed. This category could include hay discounted due to excessive damage and heavy weed content or mold. Defects will be identified in market reports when using this category.

