Texas Weekly Hay Report, 10-25-19

Source: USDA Market News | Oct. 25, 2019

Compared to last report: Hay trades were mostly steady to firm on light to moderate demand and trading activity. Colder temperatures moved into North Texas this week. The cold front was accompanied by timely moisture in the form of snow that fell in the Panhandle on Thursday. The snow will offer a boost to the recently planted winter wheat in the area. The cold snap in the Northern part of the state has hay producer’s hopeful that hay demand will finally pick up. According to the US Drought Monitor, drought conditions are continuing to spread in the Central and Southern regions.

The Texas Department of Agriculture has a Hay Hotline set up for buyers and sellers looking for hay or grazing; the number is 1-512-787-9966.

Panhandle/High Plains

Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Premium to Supreme: 230.00- 260.00; Good: 175.00-190.00.

Small bales: Delivered: Premium: 272.00, 8.25 per bale.

Ground Alfalfa: Delivered to feedlots: Avg 190.00-215.00. Calf 225.00-245.00.

Coastal Bermuda: Large Bales: Delivered: Premium to Supreme: 140.00-160.00.

Wheat: Large Bales: Delivered: Beardless 200.00-225.00. Bearded 115.00-130.00. Rained on 90.00-100.00.

Wheat Straw: Large Bales: Delivered: 90.00-100.00.

Sorghum: Large Bales: Delivered: Green 150.00; Brown 95.00-115.00.

Oat: Large Bales: Delivered: 170.00-175.00.

Mixed Grass: Large Bales: Delivered: 130.00.

Bermuda: Large Bales: Delivered: 160.00-180.00.

CRP: Large Bales: Delivered: 80.00-90.00.

Far West Texas/Trans Pecos

Alfalfa: Small Squares: Delivered local or FOB: Premium to Supreme 290.00-330.00, 10.00-11.00 per bale.

Large Squares: FOB: Premium to Supreme 250.00-265.00.

North, Central, and East Texas

Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Premium to Supreme 255.00- 270.00.

Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Good to Premium 6.00-10.00 per bale.

Large Rounds: FOB: Good to Premium 60.00-70.00 per roll.

South Texas

Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Good to Premium 8.00-10.00 per bale; Fair to Good 5.00-8.00 per bale.

Large Rounds: FOB and delivered locally: Good to Premium 120.00- 160.00, 60-80.00 per roll; Fair or Grass mix 100.00-110.00, 50.00- 55.00 per roll.

Hay Quality Designation’s physical descriptions

-Supreme: Very early maturity, pre bloom, soft fine stemmed, extra leafy. Factors indicative of very high nutritive content. Hay is excellent color and free of damage.

-Premium: Early maturity, i.e., pre-bloom in legumes and pre head in grass hays, extra leafy and fine stemmed-factors indicative of a high nutritive content. Hay is green and free of damage.

-Good: Early to average maturity, i.e., early to mid-bloom in legumes and early head in grass hays, leafy, fine to medium stemmed, free of damage other than slight discoloration.

-Fair: Late maturity, i.e., mid to late-bloom in legumes, head-in grass hays, moderate or below leaf content, and generally coarse stemmed. Hay may show light damage.

-Utility: Hay in very late maturity, such as mature seed pods in legumes or mature head in grass hays, coarse stemmed. This category could include hay discounted due to excessive damage and heavy weed content or mold. Defects will be identified in market reports when using this category.