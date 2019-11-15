Texas Weekly Cattle Auction Summary, Nov. 15, 2019

Source: USDA Agricultural Marketing Service Market News

Compared to last week, yearling steers and heifers sold mostly steady to instances $3 lower. Lightweight calves going back on wheat pastures sold with higher undertone. Trade was fairly active on moderate to good demand. Supply included 86% feeder cattle, 10% slaughter cattle, and 4% replacement cattle. Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 47%.

Click or tap here to download the full report or see below.