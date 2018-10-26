Texas waterfowl seasons ready to take off – how to get home safe

From the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Waterfowl Seasons Ready to Take Off

The regular duck season opens on Saturday, Oct. 27 in the High Plains Mallard Management Unit, on Saturday, Nov. 3 in the South Zone, and on Saturday, Nov. 10 in the North Zone. Dusky (mottled) duck harvest is closed for the first 5 days of the season in all zones.

Texas couldn’t look better to a duck – our water bodies and rice fields are fresh and full. A lot of waterfowl are expected this winter. But ducks and geese learn very quickly, and they pattern humans just as we pattern them. This season, they won’t concentrate in a few areas. Waterfowl will take advantage of the abundance of small ponds in Central and West Texas in an attempt to avoid hunters. To be successful, prepare to be mobile this year.

General goose season opens Saturday, Nov. 3 in all zones. Geese breeding reports from the Arctic are rather bleak, which means a very large flock of well-educated adult geese will be winging our way.

Tips to Get You Home Safe

Waterfowl hunts can take place in locations that are cold, wet, remote and often dark. They come with unique risks that you must recognize and prepare for to avoid tragedy. Six waterfowlers died while hunting last season, and that’s six too many.

Look over our list of 7 safety tips and techniques just for waterfowlers. If you employ a boat in any way while hunting, use the new risk assessment tool to help you decrease those risks you can control. Let’s get everyone home safe.

Avoid These 3 Common Violations

How you can easily avoid the 3 most common citations issued to waterfowl hunters:

No proof of Hunter Ed – If you misplace your certification card, print a replacement. Then keep the proof in your pocket. No migratory bird endorsement – Get this and a HIP certification when you buy your license or add them later. No shotgun plug – A shotgun’s total capacity can’t exceed 3 shells. If your gun can hold more, it must be plugged with a 1-piece filler which can’t be removed without dismantling the gun.



For more information, tips and dates, visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.