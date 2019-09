Texas vesicular stomatitis update, 9-13-19

Source: Texas Animal Health Commission

Since Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) has received only 1 report of a new suspect vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) case in Ellis County. Ellis County is now the only county with a VSV quarantine. To date, 171 premises in 37 Texas counties have been quarantined for VSV. Of the 171 premises quarantined, 170 have been released.