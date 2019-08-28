Join the Texas Traceability Pilot program

Do you want to strengthen the U.S. cattle industry’s ability to respond to a disease outbreak? Are you interested in implementing radio frequency identification (RFID) tags at your operation as a management tool? Do you want to explore marketing your cattle for premiums associated with value-added data?

If any of these questions apply to you, participation in the Texas Traceability Pilot program would be a good fit for your operation.

REQUIREMENTS

1) Market enough cattle to make a truckload

2) Sell cattle to or place with a Traceability Pilot Participating Feedyard

HOW TO GET INVOLVED

The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) and the Texas Cattle Feeders Association (TCFA) administer the pilot, which has enrolled approximately 26,000 head and growing. The program is a voluntary, industry-driven solution to cattle disease traceability with an optional value-added component.

HOW TO ENROLL

1. Download the Disease Traceability Pilot enrollment form at www.traceabilitypilot.com.

Instructions for use are right in the document! You can always give us a call at 866-395-5883 or send an email to

traceabilitypilot@imiglobal.com and we can send you the form.

2. Create an account at www.traceabilitypilot.com.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Do I need to buy a reader?

If you are a cow/calf producer, you do not have to purchase a wand or a reader, but the movement events in our traceability system are only as comprehensive as your enrollment enables them to be. If you are a stocker or a feedyard, having a reader or a wand that corresponds to the respective RFID technology type is going to be crucial to the success of implementing RFID technology at your operation.

How do I get the $5 per head feedyard incentive?

Several feedyards have agreed to pay an extra $5 per head for enrolled cattle that come with data on animal nutrition and health treatments and practices. If you are interested, be sure to mention the $5 per head feedyard incentive when you are selling your cattle. On the Excel enrollment forms located at www.traceabilitypilot.com, check the fields in purple text to see what data is required for the premium.

Is my data in the IMI Global database confidential?

Absolutely. Data confidentiality is the number one priority for the Texas Traceability Pilot. IMI Global is committed to storing your information in a secure database. Your private production information will not be shared without your explicit permission. Disease traceability information will only be shared with a state animal health official when requested for a specific disease traceback.

Can I get individual carcass data on Traceability Pilot cattle?

Yes, as long as you are the owner of the cattle when they are sold to the packer. You could also attain individual carcass data if you include receiving the carcass data as a part of your trade when you sell the enrolled cattle to a participating feedyard. (see below information sheet for list or click here to download)