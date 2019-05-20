Texas Rural Land Value Trends published

Source: Texas Ag Law Blog | May 20, 2019

Each year, the Texas Chapter of the American Society of Farm Managers & Rural Appraisers publishes the Texas Rural Land Value Trends report. This document provides helpful, interesting information for Texas landowners on both average property value and lease rates for agricultural land across the state.

The state wide average price per acre increased, up to $2,779/acre. This is up 5.1 percent from a year ago. The publication divides the state into seven regions, within which are multiple sub regions. Land is broken down into different categories applicable to the area, such as irrigated cropland, non-irrigated cropland, native pasture, and improved pasture. The report then provides average land values, average lease rates, and more for each sub region. Additionally, this publication offers average hunting lease rates.

To obtain a copy of the most recent version (2018), click here.