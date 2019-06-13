Texas reforms feral pig law: No license required

Texans no longer need a license to kill wild hogs. On May 31, Gov. Gregg Abbott signed a bill to allow people to kill feral hogs without a license. The bill allows any landowner, landowner’s agent or lessee to take a feral hog without a hunting license. The bill unanimously passed the Texas Senate on April 11 before making it through the House with almost unanimous support and moved on to the governor on May 17 before being signed into law on May 31. The new law will not go into effect until Sept. 1, 2019. –Farm Journal Read more…