Texas Crop Progress & Condition Weekly Summary, June 10-16, 2019

Source: USDA NASS Southern Plains Office | June 17, 2019

Texas experienced warm temperatures and late-week thunderstorms in many areas last week. Precipitation in East Texas and the Gulf Coast ranged between 2 and 5 inches, with isolated areas reporting upwards of 6 inches. The rest of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 2 inches of rain. There were 5 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Wheat harvest was underway in the Northern Plains. Small grains harvest continued in the Plains, the Cross Timbers, the Blacklands and the Edwards Plateau. However, wet conditions continued to cause harvest delays in some areas.

Row Crops: Cotton replanting continued in the Plains where conditions allowed. However, producers in the Northern High Plains that were unable to plant were considering switching to alternate crops. Emerged cotton in areas of the Northern High Plains was behind schedule and suffering from fungal infections. Cotton was blooming in South Texas and the Upper Coast. Corn was damaged by severe weather in the Northern High Plains, North East Texas and South Central Texas. Producers were treating corn for rust in areas of the Upper Coast.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Early peach harvest was underway in the Cross Timbers. Producers in East Texas were harvesting melons, beans, peaches and blueberries, while melon harvest continued in South Texas. Pecan orchards suffered wind damage in South Central Texas.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Livestock condition remained mostly good to fair across the state. Fly populations increased in East Texas, while hog activity was on the rise as well. Pasture and range condition continued to be rated mostly good to fair.

