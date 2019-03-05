Texas Crop Progress & Condition, Feb. 25-March 3, 2019

Source: USDA-AMS | Feb. 4, 2019

Last week started off warm and dry, but turned colder late in the week. Precipitation in East Texas, the Upper Coast and the Coastal Bend ranged from 0.2 to 1.5 inches with areas of the Upper Coast receiving upwards of 4 inches. The rest of the state recorded little to no precipitation. There were 5.3 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Non irrigated winter wheat in the Plains remained in fair to poor conditions due to cool, dry and windy weather. The weather also slowed the growth of small grains in the Cross Timbers and the Blacklands. Small grains in the Edwards Plateau were in need of moisture. Small grain crops continued to progress in South Texas with producers applying irrigation as needed.

Row Crops: Corn planting was active in the Blacklands, South Texas, the Coastal Bend, South Central Texas, and the Upper Coast. Field preparations were underway in anticipation of corn, sorghum and cotton planting in the Edwards Plateau. Sorghum planting continued in South Texas and the Coastal Bend.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Pear and peach trees were blooming in the Trans-Pecos. Producers in South Texas completed potato planting and continued cabbage and spinach harvest. Sugarcane harvest continued in the Lower Valley.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Livestock condition across the state was mostly fair to good. Cold, windy weather caused health problems in some areas of the Low Plains. Use of supplemental feed increased in many parts of the state. Pasture and range condition was rated 67 percent fair to good with many areas of the state in need of spring precipitation.

