Texas Crop Progress and Condition, Sept. 30, 2019

Source: USDA NASS

Weather was mostly hot and dry across the state of Texas last week. Precipitation in areas near the Gulf Coast, the Southern Plains and areas of the Trans-Pecos ranged from a quarter of an inch up to 3 inches. Meanwhile, the rest of the state received little to no precipitation. There were 5.7 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Wheat seeding continued in areas of the Northern High Plains, while some early planted wheat was beginning to emerge. However, most producers in the Plains, and the Cross Timbers were waiting for more moisture to start seeding. Field preparations for small grain seeding was ongoing in South Texas.

Row Crops: Hail caused significant damage to several cotton fields in the Northern High Plains. Cotton bolls were opening in the Southern High Plains and the Northern Low Plains. Cottonharvest was winding down in South Texas and the Upper Coast, while harvest was underway in the Edwards Plateau and areas of the Blacklands. Producers started corn harvest in the Northern High Plains.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: In South Texas spinach planting was underway, and other vegetables were making good progress. Pecan producers in the Southern High Plains, the Cross Timbers and South Texas reported good progress on their crops.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Livestock condition declined from the previous week in the Trans-Pecos and the Edwards Plateau due to the lack of available grazing. Producers in many parts of the state continued providing supplemental feed due to the dry conditions. Range and pasture condition was rated mostly poor to fair across the state.

