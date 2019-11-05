Texas Crop Progress and Condition, Nov. 4, 2019

Source: USDA NASS

Weather conditions were mostly cool and dry across Texas last week. Freezing temperatures were registered across many areas of the state between Thursday and Friday. Precipitation in the central and eastern parts of the state ranged from 0.5 and 2 inches, with isolated areas in South Central Texas and South East Texas getting upwards of 4 inches. There were 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Small grain seeding was ongoing in the Plains, South Texas, the Blacklands and South Central Texas. Recent rains enabled producers in the Cross Timbers to seed small grains in fields that were previously to dry. Wheat emerged in North East Texas.

Row Crops: Cotton harvest was progressing in the Plains, South East Texas, the Trans-Pecos and the Edwards Plateau. Dryland cotton was being plowed under in some areas of the High Plains. Corn and sorghum harvest continued in the Northern High Plains, while peanut harvest continued in the Southern High Plains, the Cross Timbers and South Texas.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Pecan harvest was active in the Trans-Pecos, the Cross Timbers and South Texas. Producers across the state were hopeful the freeze would help pecan trees shed leaves. Cooler temperatures in South Texas provided good growing conditions for cool season crops, such as spinach, cabbage and greens.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Livestock condition continued mostly fair to good across the state. The use of

supplemental feed remained high in many areas. Pastures in the Plains entered winter dormancy. Across the

state, range and pasture conditions were rated mostly fair to poor.