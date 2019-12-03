Texas Crop Progress and Condition, Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2019

Weather was mostly dry and cool throughout Texas last week. Precipitation in areas of the Northern High Plains, the Low Plains, the Cross Timbers, the Blacklands and North East Texas ranged between 0.2 of an inch and 1 inch of rain, with isolated areas in the Blacklands getting upwards of 2 inches. The rest of the state received little to no precipitation. There were 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Wheat seeding was ongoing in areas of the Plains and the Cross Timbers. Wheat conditions

were improving in areas of the Low Plains with the recent rains. However, dryland small grains were struggling

due to lack of moisture in many parts of the state. Small grains seedings were mostly completed everywhere in

the state, with the exception of the Plains.

Row Crops: Cotton harvest was active in the Plains where the weather allowed. Precipitation slowed harvest

in areas of the Northern High Plains, the Low Plains and the Trans-Pecos. Meanwhile, harvest was nearing

completion in the Edwards Plateau. Peanut harvest continued in South Texas. Ratoon rice crop harvest was

almost completed in the Upper Coast.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Spinach harvest continued in South Texas. Development of fall vegetable crops continued to make good progress in South Texas and the Lower Valley. Pecan harvest continued in the Edwards Plateau and South Central Texas. Rainfall delayed pecan harvest in the Trans-Pecos.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Livestock condition was mostly fair to good across the state. Producers continued providing supplemental feed in many areas of the state. Range and pasture condition remained mostly fair to poor.

