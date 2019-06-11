Texas crop progress and condition, June 10, 2019

Source: NASS USDA Texas Field Office | June 10, 2019

Weekly Summary for June 3-June 9, 2019

Warm temperatures prevailed across most of the state during the past week, while isolated thunderstorms hit Central Texas, the Gulf Coast and the Edwards Plateau. Rainfall in those areas ranged from 1 to 5 inches, with isolated areas getting upwards of 15 inches. Areas of the Colorado River flooded and damaged crops in the Upper Coast. There were 4.2 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Wheat was ripening in the Northern High Plains. Harvest of small grains in the Low Plains, the Cross Timbers, the Blacklands, and the Trans-Pecos was active where conditions allowed. Wheat harvest in South Texas was completed. Hail damage was reported in small grains in the Cross Timbers.

Row Crops: Cotton producers in some areas of the Northern High Plains were abandoning fields due to the RMA planting cutoff date and wet soil conditions, while other areas struggled with disease and poor germination, also caused by wet conditions. Cotton planting in the Plains, the Cross Timbers, East Texas, the Edwards Plateau, and the Edwards Plateau continued where conditions allowed. Producers in South Central Texas and the Coastal Bend reported problems with flea hoppers and cotton aphids. Corn and sorghum continued to progress across most of the state. However, sugarcane aphids were spotted in the Blacklands and the Coastal Bend. Peanut planting continued in South Texas.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Producers in East Texas were harvesting blueberries, potatoes, tomatoes, sweet corn and other produce. Meanwhile, producers in South Texas were harvesting potatoes, sweet corn, and melons. Producers in the Trans-Pecos were having problems controlling the pecan nut casebearer populations.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Livestock condition remained mostly good to fair across the state. Fly populations were a concern in East Texas, the Blacklands, and the Southern Low Plains. Pasture and range condition continued to be rated mostly good to fair.

